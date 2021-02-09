Tim Burton Reacts To The Edward Scissorhands Super Bowl Ad

One of the most talked-about ads from this past weekend’s Super Bowl was a new commercial for Cadillac’s all-electric LYRIQ model which surprisingly took the form of an Edward Scissorhands sequel. Winona Ryder reprised her role as Kim Boggs from the classic 1990 fantasy film, with Timothée Chalamet honoring Johnny Depp’s iconic role by playing Edgar, the gothic hero’s son.

But what does Tim Burton, the man behind the original, think of the ad? Typically, he’s been against the commercialization of his work. For instance, he’s always barred Disney from making a sequel to Nightmare Before Christmas. In this case, though, Burton is a big fan with this affectionate follow-up to Scissorhands. While speaking to LA Times, the filmmaker was touched that the movie is still in the public consciousness decades later.

“It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

The ad couldn’t be more timely as Scissorhands just celebrated the 30th anniversary of its release this past December. And going by the popularity of the ad, it makes you think that a fully-fledged part two starring Chalamet and Ryder would be a massive hit. There are rumors that maybe that could be in the offering now, but to date it’s not officially in development.

In the meantime, Burton is believed to be on the verge of finally making a Beetlejuice 2 with Michael Keaton. Hopefully Ryder – who played morose teen Lydia Deetz in the 1988 original – turns up in that, too. What’s more, Chalamet has revealed that he’s got to know Burton over the past couple of months. That might just be to discuss making this ad, or maybe the pair are working on another secret project together.

Before Beetlejuice or Edward Scissorhands 2, it looks like Tim Burton’s next task is his Addams Family TV series, announced last fall, which could feature Depp as Gomez Addams.