Michael Keaton Has Reportedly Signed On For Beetlejuice 2

Is a Beetlejuice sequel finally happening? The cult horror comedy from Tim Burton first released 33 years ago, but seeing as we’re in the middle of a fad of belated follow-ups and legacy sequels, now might be the perfect time for a Beetlejuice 2.

Burton has been working on getting it off the ground for years at this point, though it’s yet to officially receive the green light. That might be about to change, however, as according to a new report, Keaton is indeed on board.

Recently, there’s been a lot of buzz about Burton maybe helping out his old pal Johnny Depp and giving him a role in his next movie project – Beetlejuice 2. Small Screen spoke to their trusted source about this possibility and while their intel couldn’t confirm Depp’s involvement, they did receive word that Keaton has signed up to reprise his part as The Ghost with the Most and it’s definitely happening.

“Beetlejuice 2 is happening. I can’t say anything about Depp’s involvement, but what I can confirm is that Keaton will be back in the film as Betelgeuse.”

The site’s source went on to confirm that, as you’d expect, Burton will likely direct. However, this might mean that filming is held up, as the director is currently focusing on his Addams Family live-action TV series, announced last October.

“It looks like Tim Burton will be directing the film, but it might not start filming for a while.”

Back in November 2019, the original film’s composer, Danny Elfman, revealed that Keaton had phoned him up and told him they were doing Beetlejuice 2, though he hadn’t heard any official confirmation about it from Burton. This shows that the actor is hyped about the project, though, so that would seem to back up Small Screen’s report that he’s clinched a deal to return. Not to mention that WGTC first told you a sequel was happening back in December 2019.

As for how Depp may fit into the project, and also Winona Ryder, we’ll have to wait and see, but let us know if you’re up for a Beetlejuice 2 in the comments section below.