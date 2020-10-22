Tim Burton Developing Live-Action Addams Family TV Series

MGM’s animated reboot of The Addams Family was pretty enjoyable all things considered. It wasn’t a perfect film, not by a long shot, but it got a lot right and left fans mostly pleased. And with a sequel now on the way, it seems that folks have more of the ooky, kooky family to look forward to.

But it’s not just MGM’s follow-up that’s on the horizon, as Deadline is reporting today that a live-action TV series is in the works, and it’s got Tim Burton in charge. The acclaimed filmmaker will executive produce and maybe even direct all episodes of this new take on the property.

Smallville executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, meanwhile, will be the lead writers on the project and act as showrunners. As for where we’ll see it land, there are multiple buyers bidding for it, including Netflix, but as of yet, it’s unclear where it may end up.

Furthermore, Deadline notes that their sources tell them the story will be set in the present day and be told from “the perspective of Wednesday Addams,” showing us “what the world would look like to her in 2020.” And while the details we have end there, this is undoubtedly hugely exciting news.

After all, Burton is perfectly suited to a property like The Addams Family and can no doubt deliver a delicious new take on the clan. Especially in live-action and if he’s got a big budget to work with. Which he presumably will. And though there’s no word on casting just yet, you can bet that he’ll attract some exciting talent.

Tell us, though, are you excited for this new Addams Family project? Sound off down below and let us know.