A Johnny Depp Classic Is Set to Make Its Way To Netflix This Week

Johnny Depp‘s 2003 film Once Upon Time in Mexico is scheduled to make an appearance on the Netflix streaming app on Oct. 1st.

The cult classic, which also stars Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Mickey Rourke, Eva Mendes, Enrique Iglesias, and Willem Dafoe, is the final chapter of Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico Trilogy. The other films within the franchise include 1992’s El Mariachi and Desperado (1995).

In Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Banderas reprises his role as El Mariachi—a former musician and gunslinger—as he, alongside CIA agent Sheldon Sands (played by Johnny Depp), plan to kill a general that is presumed responsible for the death of his wife Carolina (Salma Hayek).

During the film’s release, Depp was at the height of his acting career. Having already starred in 21 Jump Street, the late ’80s TV series that helped solidify his name in Hollywood. The series ran from 1987 to 1991.

Despite becoming a teen heartthrob as a result of his role in the procedural series, Depp revealed that the television show was one of the jobs he regretted. He claimed he felt trapped “creatively” and tried to get out of his contract early by trashing his trailer, ultimately leaving the set and never looking back after the fourth season.