Johnny Depp Reveals The One Role He Tried To Get Fired From

Johnny Depp‘s acting career which spanned over three decades has brought fans classics including Nightmare on Elm Street, Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland, and the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Despite those blockbuster films and his many appearances in about 100 projects, Depp disclosed his starring breakout role in 21 Jump Street was one of the jobs he regretted.

The series, which ran from 1987 to 1991, followed a life of a cop who is forced to go uncover as a high school student. Depp explained in an interview with Collider, that the only reason why he initially went out for the role was that he was broke. The actor also shared although receiving the lead after auditioning with the flu, he felt trapped “creatively.”

He said, “I felt I was in a prison creatively.” Depp also disclosed he tried to get out of his contract prematurely by trashing his trailer which didn’t work because he ultimately left the series after its fourth season.

Although in the past, Depp felt deep disdain for his former acting gig that didn’t stop the icon from making a cameo appearance in the 2012 film remake of 21 Jump Street. The movie starred Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Ice Cube, and Dave Franco.