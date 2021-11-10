A Johnny Depp Thriller That Sat On The Shelf For Almost 4 Years Rebounds On Streaming

If your ears perked up at the mere mention of Johnny Depp starring in a true-life drama where he investigates the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., then you’d have been devastated by the string of delays to hit the crime story.

To paint a vivid picture of how long we had to wait for the film, shooting on City of Lies began before Depp’s divorce from Amber Heard had even been finalized and the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was well over six months away.

Legal troubles ending up causing the setbacks, with Depp being sued and then counter-suing in a mess of litigation, which ultimately saw City of Lies limp onto VOD earlier this year to very little fanfare. A 51% Rotten Tomatoes score is about as close to bang average as you can get, but supporters of the fallen A-lister did seek it out in their droves as they continued to support him under any circumstances.

As per FlixPatrol, City of Lies has been experiencing a major resurgence on HBO Max over the last few days, where it’s ascended as high as fifth place on the streaming service’s most-watched list.