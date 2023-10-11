A lamentably laughable supernatural thriller that marked one of the lowest points of an A-list Oscar winner’s career wakes the dead on Netflix

Having been a household name and one of the most popular stars in the industry for nearly 30 years, it’s excusable for Sandra Bullock to put a foot wrong every now and again. That being said, she made two major missteps in a very short space of time, with supernatural thriller Premonition the first.

It may have recouped its $20 million budget four times over at the box office, but an eight percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes makes it the third lowest-ranked movie of Bullock’s entire career. Speed 2: Cruise Control still remains at the bottom of the pile, with All About Steve releasing two years after Premonition and notching just six percent on the aggregation site.

It never takes her long to recover, though, with the dismal mystery thriller being immediately followed by one of her biggest-ever hits in The Proposal, while her Razzie-winning turn in All About Steve was her last film before she won an Academy Award for The Blind Side. Professional ebbs and flows aside, Premonition still sucks immeasurably hard, but an A-list name and a spooky premise has nonetheless seen it become must-see viewing on Netflix.

Per FlixPatrol, director Mennan Yapo’s turgid tale that sees Bullock’s housewife discovering that her husband has died in a car accident – only to wake up the very next day and find him alive and well before being plunged into an otherworldly conspiracy – has staked out a spot on the platform’s global charts, even if it’s statistically one of her worst-ever outings.