A limb-ripping slasher spectacle already has horror fans demanding a sequel

In terms of blood-splattering sequences and fear-inducing scenarios, there’s nothing more enthralling than a bonafide slasher. And while the colossal horror genre is chock-full of delicious sub-genres, there’s something sinister and magical about sitting down to witness a slasher classic that is sure to have the hair on the back of your neck standing up — especially when that slasher staple receives an equally brutal sequel. So with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey mesmerizing moviegoers all around the world, it’s only fitting that horror fans are now demanding that a sequel should be green lit.

In the aftermath of the film’s official release, the horror community has been extremely vocal all over Twitter — where the majority of folks expressed that a sequel is a perfect idea in order to expand the story and see what the bloodthirsty characters will face next. Of course, it goes without saying that a sequel probably wouldn’t be able to fix the obvious flaws of the original concept, but who doesn’t love a gore-filled sequel?

A possible follow-up definitely has all of our interests piqued.

Okay, so Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey was a BLOODY entertaining time. The premise of this story intrigued me. It had some cool kills for a slasher and honestly I had some good laughs throughout watching 🤣 I’m curious to see where a sequel goes. #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney pic.twitter.com/GjvW0OxgIH — JT (@Justin3ric) February 16, 2023

But who doesn’t love dumb fun?

#WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney is not good but I enjoyed it for what it was damn it haha. Love how mean spirited & nasty it got. Some impressive sequences for such a low budget & a few badass money shots of Pooh. It’s dumb & the 3rd act drags but I’m down for a sequel! 🍯🐝🩸🔪 pic.twitter.com/KCYWjln8JJ — Anthony Dapuzzo (@anthonydapuzzo) February 16, 2023

Bring on the sequel!

Truth be told, it’s hard to deny that a follow-up film would be a complete disaster train that has run off the tracks. And yet, it’s become evident that the entire horror fandom is nearly begging for this cinematic experience to happen. But with all of the madness and insanity that occurs in the original, it makes perfect sense as to why fans would want more.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out in theaters now.