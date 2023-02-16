‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has slashed audiences right down the middle

Audiences might already be sick to death of the “Disney but dark” trope, and we’ve only just seen the first entry. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has now seen its debut, and the reaction is split right down the middle.

Much like a child responding to Bob the Builder’s “can we fix it” with “no we can’t”, Blood and Honey is being described as edgy, but most definitely not particularly smart or original. The intensely violent Winnie the Pooh story is almost exactly what you’d think it would be, for better or worse.

Some thoroughly enjoyed the obvious B-movie value of it, but the overwhelming sense is it’s not great. ‘So bad it’s good’ as a line has been uttered across many reactions, but most troubling is comparisons to Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, as well as being about as competent as a high school student film. Fittingly, with one viewer believing it’ll be an absolute hit with college students.

#WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney is maximum B movie. More gory than scary. pic.twitter.com/B9Za0lM43H — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) February 16, 2023

I can confidently say that was the dumbest movie since The Room. People were laughing 90 seconds in and laughed when the credits rolled. Could be a cult hit with college kids. It was exactly what you’d expect it to be for better or worse. Mainly worse. #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney https://t.co/a4kEIELTbM — Ken Bruno (@kenbruno) February 16, 2023

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey was a massive missed opportunity. I thought it would be so bad it would be good. Nah. Felt like a junior high theater project. No character development at all.



I did get my #Scream popcorn bucket from cinemark though. #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney — RidingThePine (@RidingThePine21) February 16, 2023

There are still big fans of the film, with almost every positive review using the words fun or entertaining. Often also in conjunction with “bad”. Blood and Honey really doesn’t need to be much more than fun with such a ridiculous premise and low budget, but even B-movies should aspire to be more than just dumb fun.

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey is hilarious from start to finish. It’s “so bad it’s good” cinema at it’s best 🤣🩸🍯 #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney — Jake Tyler 🐀 (@KilljoyJake1) February 16, 2023

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is utterly ridiculous, hilarious and I am glad I paid to see this student film. I will say some of the lighting and framing choices were great. #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney https://t.co/t80hLtT11t — Matthew (@mattbo_0) February 16, 2023

I'd be more willing to go watch #WinnieThePoohBloodandHoney if the plot line I read wasn't so ridiculously stupid.



However… people who did see it are comparing it to The Room in that it's so bad it's good, and I am all about that shit… so I'm debating again 🤔 😅 — 🌷🌱 TREE 🌱🌷 (@SecretAgentTree) February 16, 2023

Should the punter reviews not do anything to sway you to one way, the Rotten Tomatoes critics score is a fairly depressing 20 percent approval. Good news Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: you’re not the worst movie releasing this weekend in February.

There’s already plans afoot for far more dark Disney movies from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, although given the negative reception the trope might have already run its course. Blood and Honey is already greenlit for a sequel, but a lot can change after a poor reception.