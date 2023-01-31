‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has already slashed its way into getting a sequel

The inevitable newest trend in horror looks set to continue, with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey finding itself in sequel-land before it has been completely released.

The provocative, twisted version of the beloved children’s character sparked plenty of debate after its first trailers released. Following a small premiere, and before any real reviews have dropped for it, Blood and Honey has clearly done enough to set itself up for a sequel.

Blood and Honey’s official account confirmed the sequel with the ominous tagline of “more blood, more honey”. Excellent news for movie fans who like seeing beloved children’s characters murder women in bikinis. We’re sure you’ll love to see this continue and never tire of it.

The perversion of Winnie the Pooh looks for all the world like it could continue well into the fourquels and fivequels judging by how quickly part two has been confirmed. The budget for Blood and Honey is not readily available, however it feels likely a larger distributor may pick this up such as Shudder and pump more into it.

How much longer the gimmick can actually last is probably the biggest question. The first film is entirely Winnie and Piglet murdering young women in bikinis in the darkness, surely it can’t continue on for much longer without feeling old. Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has also expressed his desire to adapt Peter Pan and Bambi into horror films, so this might be the found footage fad of the 2020s.

The ability for independent releases like this to happen is very good news overall for the film industry. The chance for absurd ideas to rise with word of mouth gives more hope than ever to aspiring filmmakers, and means more people can get jobs in the industry in general.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will see a wider cinematic release from Feb. 15.