A-List Stars Go Apocalypse Shopping In New Image From Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay cemented his transition from the director of broad Will Ferrell vehicles like Anchorman, Step Brothers and The Other Guys into the realms of star-studded sociopolitical satire when The Big Short and Vice landed two Academy Award wins from a combined total of thirteen nominations, and Netflix’s Don’t Look Up is set to continue in that vein.

The disaster comedy comes to theaters on December 10 before arriving on streaming two weeks later, and the early buzz is that the platform potentially has another major awards season success story on its hands. Of course, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given McKay’s recent track record and the volume of talent he’s assembled.

A brand new image has been revealed by USA Today that shows Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet going apocalypse shopping, which you can check out below.

On top of that trio, Don’t Look Up also features Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Michael Chiklis, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans and many more, giving it the distinction of bearing one of the most stacked ensembles to come along since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame.