Watch: Netflix Reveals New Clip From Star-Studded Comedy Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence dropped by Netflix’s virtual TUDUM event to premiere a new clip from star-studded ensemble comedy Don’t Look Up, which sees writer and director Adam McKay striking the balance between his broad early efforts designed to have audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter, and his more recent forays into satirical prestige drama with The Big Short and Vice.

Lawrence co-stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as a pair of low-level astronomers who discover a deadly comet heading directly towards Earth, with potentially apocalyptic consequences. Taking the bid to raise awareness into their own hands, the intrepid duo travel the country and ultimately find their way to the White House.

The clip shows the two leads in the Oval Office, talking shop with Meryl Streep’s President Janie Orlean, all while Jonah Hill’s Chief of Staff doesn’t even pretend to be the slightest bit interested, and he’s also the Commander-in-chief’s son.

Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry and Chris Evans are just some of the big names to drop by for supporting appearances, forming what might be the most stacked ensemble of 2021. Don’t Look Up premieres in theaters on December 10th, before coming to Netflix two weeks later.