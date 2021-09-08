New Don’t Look Up Photos Tease Netflix’s Star-Studded Comedy

Netflix recently dropped the first full-length trailer for upcoming comedy Don’t Look Up, which has perhaps the most stacked ensemble of 2021. Writer and director Adam McKay has made a seamless transition from the world of broad Will Ferrell vehicles to awards season favorites like The Big Short and Vice, with his next effort offering the best of both worlds.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play a pair of low-level astronomers who discover a deadly comet on a collision course with Earth, setting out on a media tour to warn mankind about the potentially apocalyptic event, which takes them all the way to the White House.

Befitting for someone of her status, acting royalty Meryl Streep plays the President of the United States, and the rest of the cast is absolutely loaded to the brim with star power. The streaming service has unveiled a new batch of images from Don’t Look Up that reveal many of the big names, and you can check them out below.

Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Michael Chiklis, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry and Chris Evans are just some of the famous faces to have signed on for Don’t Look Up, and it’s got every chance of dominating Netflix’s most-watched list for weeks on end when the movie premieres on December 10th.