A Marvel One-Shot Is Among The Most Popular Titles On Disney Plus

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the potential return of the Marvel One-Shot, which many thought had been cast aside and viewed as obsolete when the Marvel Cinematic Universe began expanding onto television via series of mega budget Disney Plus exclusives.

While six to nine episode TV shows offer much more in terms of scope, scale, spectacle, world-building and content, there’s definitely still a place for the humble One-Shot on the MCU roster. A series of shorts could tie up loose story threads, sow seeds for what’s to come or give fan favorites ten or fifteen minutes in the spotlight, all without breaking the bank.

Clearly, there’s still an audience for them looking at the Disney Plus viewership charts, where All Hail the King currently ranks as the eighth most-watched title on the platform, behind only Black Widow when it comes to MCU projects as per FlixPatrol.

Fans have evidently been keen to reacquaint themselves with Trevor Slattery, who recently returned in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings after being absent from our screens for seven years after the One-Shot came packaged with the home video release of Thor: The Dark World.

It also features a cameo appearance from Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer, heavily rumored to appear in Armor Wars, so it could end up rebounding on the viewership charts once again should another All Hail the King veteran make a comeback in the near future.