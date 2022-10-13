A Marvel powerhouse inspired Pierce Brosnan to play Doctor Fate in ‘Black Adam’

Pierce Brosnan has revealed that the reason he has chosen the DC character Doctor Fate as his first superhero role in Black Adam was somewhat inspiration from a Marvel Cinematic Universe powerhouse.

During the red carpet event for Black Adam in New York City, Brosnan was asked “why was this the right movie to be your first superhero movie?”

Brosnan replied, “Doctor Strange, I love Doctor Strange.” The GoldenEye actor continued while speaking to Variety.

“And my sons, who are comic book aficionados, would say, ‘Dad, Doctor Strange!’ Well we all know who Doctor Strange is and he is epically brilliant, Benedict [Cumberbatch]. But then you have the bookend…and it’s Doctor Fate. And Doctor Fate is much loved, one of the senior members of the sorcerer’s world.”

Brosnan went on to describe his interest in the film also being bolstered by director Jaume Collet-Serra being at the helm, star Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, and other cast members starring in the film, along with the script working for him on “many different levels.”

Cumberbatch was the first actor to bring to life the Sorcerer Supreme on the big screen beginning with 2016’s Doctor Strange and its sequel, this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the character of Doctor Fate actually predates Doctor Strange’s debut. While Doctor Fate first appeared in comic books in the 1940s, Doctor Strange’s inaugural appearance in Marvel comics would not occur for more than two decades after that.

What’s more, the Justice Society of America is also the first superhero team in comic book history. That means the JSA, who are also being introduced in Black Adam, not only predates DC’s Justice League – but Marvel’s Avengers as well.

Other superheroes making their debut on the big screen for the first time in Black Adam include Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centino’s Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone.

Check out Black Adam at a theater near you on Oct. 21.