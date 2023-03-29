A mediocre third entry in an action series even Vin Diesel couldn’t save fights for survival on the Netflix charts

Despite always being a critically middling franchise, the Riddick films have persisted through the past two decades, with a fourth entry, Riddick 4: Furya officially inbound after something to the tune of a decade of it being in the works in some capacity.

That news seems to have gotten the franchise’s cult fandom on a bit of a rewatch spree, with the third entry in the franchise, Riddick, springing its way into the global Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix this week, snagging the number eight spot, a week after the film graced the charts in the United States region.

All three entries in the Riddick franchise have managed to chart in the U.S. this week, with the threequel climbing as high as the number four spot, while Chronicles and Pitch Black, the second and first films respectively, sat in ranks number six and ten.

While the original film Pitch Black remains the most well-received on Rotten Tomatoes by a razor-thin margin, the middling third entry is the only one in the series to have snuck its way into the streaming platform’s global charts.

The renaissance in Riddick’s popularity may well be a byproduct of hype for the fourth film, Riddick 4: Furya, which was confirmed to be officially on the way last month. as well as the broader Vin Diesel fandom getting amped for the release of Fast X, the tagline for which we maintain should have been “Fast-Ten Your Seatbelts.” Perhaps a missed marketing opportunity, but we digress.

You can catch all three Riddick films on Netflix if you’re due a rewatch, and if you need a refresher on the optimal viewing order, we can help with that.