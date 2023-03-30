A mind-bending fantasy adaptation packing a powerful punch opens a gateway to terror on streaming

Combining the fantasy genre with genuinely heart-wrenching emotion is always a difficult balancing act to pull off, but a completely unforgettable one when it’s handled correctly, as anyone traumatized by the live-action adaptation of Bridge to Terabithia can attest. Operating in a similar thematic boat, Behind the Blue Door packs a serious punch.

Mariusz Palej directs the big screen translation of author Marcin Szczygielski’s novel, and those unfamiliar with the source material might think they’ve got certain plot points figured out well in advance. However, the undercurrent running throughout the entire narrative is loaded to the brim with shocks, surprises, and more than a few hard-hitting moments, which has in turn led it to become one of the most sought-after titles on streaming this week.

via TFP

Per FlixPatrol, Behind the Blue Door has ended up as one of the most-watched features on Chili, but you’d best get your tissues at the ready if you’re planning on adding yourself to that number. Sure, the film might be geared towards a family audience, but there’s been plenty of tears shed along the way by viewers of every generation that’s seen it.

Young Lukasz and his mother end up being seriously injured in a car accident, with the kid eventually being sent to live with his aunt. However, he discovers the titular doorway in her home, and it leads him into a magical alternate reality that’s decidedly more terrifying than it appears at first glance, complete with monsters and miscreants that force the increasingly terrified child into a dangerous battle to escape unharmed back into his own world.