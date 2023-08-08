A mind-boggling horror receives a worthy sequel despite only being in theaters for less than 2 weeks

In the modern-day age of horror, it’s not necessarily easy to produce a sure-fire hit that immediately aids in greenlighting a follow-up film. But if it wasn’t already obvious at this point, it’s clear that A24 has hit another horror right out of the park. Despite only being shown in theaters for less than 2 weeks, Australian horror Talk to Me has swiftly been rewarded with a hotly-anticipated sequel. And with how mind-boggling the movie is currently proving to be, our hopes are high the sequel can achieve similar success.

As per Deadline, Talk to Me 2 will feature the same directors who apparently already wrote and crafted a variety of scenes fit perfectly for a sequel. The news certainly comes as no major surprise — especially when you consider the fact that Talk to Me has grossed over $25 million at the worldwide box office despite being made with a budget of just a little over $4 million.

Photo via A24

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the spine-tingling supernatural extravaganza follows a group of teens who unknowingly conjure up a malevolent spirit after engaging with a cursed embalmed hand. So if the premise alone isn’t enough to spook you, then surely a plethora of unanswered questions could potentially be explored in the film’s sequel.

Then again, taking into account that the horror film was quickly rated the best of 2023 before even making its theatrical debut, it’s obvious that A24 has struck cinematic gold which is on par to create the same success as Ti West’s X trilogy. Before the sequel terrifies us all even further, catch Talk to Me in theaters now.