A mind-numbing action comedy that made the right move in skipping theaters takes over the Top 10 on streaming

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, as well as George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise, proved that audiences will turn up in their numbers for some crowd-pleasing romantic frolics if the movie is good enough. Given that it endured a fairy tortured development and then got pulled from theaters, Shotgun Wedding doesn’t fit the bill.

Ryan Reynolds was originally being lined up to headline the formulaic romp, with talk that he could even reunite with The Proposal co-star Bullock into the bargain. Instead, Jennifer Lopez ended up being cast as the female lead instead, where she would enjoy a whirlwind and action-packed romance with Armie Hammer.

via Prime Video

Of course, cannibalism has a way of derailing careers, so Josh Duhamel became the third and final inhabitant of the married couple at the center of the story’s other half. Originally slated for a theatrical release in June 2022, Shotgun Wedding instead premiered on Prime Video 24 hours ago, where it’s already one of the platform’s biggest hits.

Per FlixPatrol, the unremarkable and unstoppably average tale of a destination wedding turning into all-out war in more ways than one after the ceremony gets overtaken by hijackers has landed a Top 10 spot in 21 nations right out of the gate. That’s nowhere near good enough to see Shotgun Wedding come close to the worldwide number one spot, but maybe that’ll change give that it’s definitely going to appeal to the Friday night/lazy Saturday crowd.