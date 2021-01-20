Armie Hammer Replaced By Transformers Star In New Movie Amidst Cannibalism Controversy

In a bizarre turn of events that nobody saw coming, the world is still on tenterhooks waiting to find out if Armie Hammer is a cannibal or not. A series of leaked social media messages purported to have been sent by The Social Network star recently blew up on the internet, leading to plenty of discussion as to whether the 34 year-old really does have a desire to consume human flesh.

The actor inadvertently kept himself in the headlines when a leaked video from one of his private social media accounts went viral, and by all accounts, it looks to have stopped his career in its tracks for the time being. Hammer may have made it pretty clear what he thinks about the allegations, but we all know how much the internet loves some salacious gossip, and it doesn’t get much juicier than a recognizable star being caught up in a cannibalism controversy.

George Miller’s Batman recently dropped out of action comedy Shotgun Wedding amidst the speculation, having originally replaced Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, although the MCU’s Deadpool remains on board as a producer. And now, the upcoming movie from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore has found its third leading man, with Transformers star Josh Duhamel boarding the project.

Jennifer Lopez has been attached to headline Shotgun Wedding since the very beginning, and the casting developments have made it pretty clear that the frothy caper is going to be her show. After all, Duhamel arguably isn’t as big of a name as Armie Hammer, never mind Reynolds, so it would appear that the leading lady is set to be the driving force behind the story of a couple taken hostage right before their nuptials.