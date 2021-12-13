A movie slammed by critics is finding justice on Netflix

Critics are supposedly known for their objective and accurate reviews and therefore audience members often rely on these opinions to help decide whether to see a film or not. This means critics have the power to hit a film with an onslaught of bad reviews and potentially deter people from seeing it, but there is something so satisfying when a film finds success despite critics hitting it from all sides.

This is what happened with the crime thriller film Law Abiding Citizen which was hit with a stinky 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this poor rating, the film somehow went on to find box office success and was able to pull in $127 million worldwide during its release in 2009.

The film follows Clyde Shelton whose family was brutally murdered in an unprovoked attack. After one of the criminals is released due to a plea bargain, Shelton takes justice into his own hands by targeting those responsible.

The movie attracted audiences with star names like Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler. But after its release, the movie soon faded from the minds of people due to its poor critical reception. Since finding its way onto streaming service Netflix, however, it has found a second lease of life.

According to Flixpatrol, Law Abiding Citizen has been dominating the United States Netflix charts and even recently reached number one on the streaming platform. This is no surprise considering the discrepancy between its audience rating of 75% and its 26% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Law Abiding Citizen provides the perfect film that’s an easy watch for viewers who want to stream something entertaining with a satisfying ending but isn’t too heavy or draining to watch after a long day at work.