A movie so wretched it’s one of the worst in the history of two different genres thankfully flunks the nostalgia test

Making one of the worst movies in the history of an entire genre is bad enough, but managing to create one of the most irredeemably awful entries in two forms of cinema at the exact same time is an incomprehensibly unwanted achievement. In the most backhanded of fashions, then, credit must go to Uwe Boll for 2006’s BloodRayne.

As a legendarily terrible director who specializes in making nothing but garbage, combining his love of fantasy with his penchant for adapting video games brought exactly the results you’d expect. With a four percent Rotten Tomatoes score, a 17 percent audience approval rating from upwards of 100,000 votes, six Razzie nominations, and an embarrassing box office haul of less than $4 million on a $25 million budget, we don’t need to tell you BloodRayne is a steaming celluloid turd.

via Boll KG Productions

And yet, Boll still took it upon himself to helm a further two installments to turn it into a trilogy, even though the response to the opener should have made it perfectly clear that not a single soul was interested in seeing more. What’s remarkable is that there are some genuine talents involved in the first film, with Terminator 3 star Kristanna Loken being joined by Ben Kingsley, Michelle Rodriguez, Billy Zane, Udo Kier, and also Meat Loaf for some reason.

There are “so bad it’s good” movies, and then there are Uwe Boll movies, which exist on an entirely different plane of existence. Mercifully, BloodRayne has not been welcomed into the former camp, thanks to a Reddit thread utterly savaging the diabolical disaster proving that even the passage of time hasn’t softened the stance on a groundbreaking slab of sh*t that doubled down on being one of the worst fantasies and console-to-screen translations ever made at once.