All the Money in the World is currently streaming like it’s raking in all the money in the world on HBO.

According to FlixPatrol, the 2017 drama is a top ten film on the streaming app in a number of countries, including Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

All the Money in the World is a real-life story about the kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy named John Paul Getty III and the unfolding events that occurred after his mother pleads with his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay the ransom.

The film featured appearances by Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer, Charlie Shotwell, and Timothy Hutton.

All the Money in the World was also set to star Kevin Spacey. The actor, who originally played J. Paul Getty, was ultimately replaced by Christopher Plummer after Spacey’s sexual misconduct allegations came to light.

In 2017, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of impropriety in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and the former House of Cards star was 26. Over the years, since Rapp’s allegation, more than 30 people have come forward and similarly accused Spacey.

The film’s director Ridley Scott decided to replace and reshoot Spacey’s scenes a month before All the Money in the World was scheduled to be released. According to Business Insider, Scott removed most of Spacey’s recordings except for one.

The scene included a flashback scenario where Getty gets off a train and enters the desert. Spacey, whose face isn’t shown, is seen in the wide shot in a white suit as he makes his way down the stairs, while the close-up showcases Plummer. Although Scott later revealed to numerous sources that the particular scene included Spacey, he never stated why he didn’t replace it. Because that scene appeared to have been shot in a specific location, he may have deemed it logistically prohibitive to reshoot it.

All the Money in the World is now streaming on HBO.