Kevin Spacey trends as movie fans share which films they avoid watching

Kevin Spacey became a trending topic on Twitter earlier today after the disgraced actor was listed in a viral tweet that asked social media users what film they refused to watch because of an actor or actress that played in it.

The tweet, created by user @crazygood 1956, read, “Did you ever NOT watch a movie because there was an actor in it you didn’t like?” As users added many names to numerous lists, including Mel Gibson, Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise, the common denominator was Spacey.

Listed below are the various tweets that mentioned Spacey’s name. One user called the 62-year-old “a top-notch” actor in great films despite tainting the projects forever. While another stated that although they did enjoy projects with Spacey, they claimed that his best work came when he played characters remotely related to his real-life persona.

Mel Gibson, Kevin Spacey, Liam Neeson, Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Woody Allen, Kirstie Alley, Baio, Steven Segal. — Askquestions (@Askquestions20) November 25, 2021

I won’t see the new West Side Story because of Ansel Elgort. Also I avoid films with the Afflecks, Kevin Spacey, and Louis CK. — Allison M. 🌱 (@AlliCinema) November 26, 2021

Susan Sarandon. I don’t watch her movies. Also Kevin Spacey. — Unicornucopia (@Unicornucopia_1) November 25, 2021

At least Kevin Spacey was a top notch actor in some fantastic films. I’m glad I saw them and sorry that they are tainted by him forever. — Lisa Tremblay🇨🇦 (@tetalisa2) November 26, 2021

that's quite the list. the only hard line I have is Cruise. Some of the others, like Gibson, I just don't like their movies. But I do enjoy films w/ Penn, Affleck, Polanski, even Kevin Spacey. I find it helpful when the actor's not playing a thinly disguised version of himself. — Super Nasty🌉🇨🇦😷⚕️ (@SynapseRut) November 26, 2021

Spacey, who has worked on 88 acting projects according to IMDb and won several awards, including two Academy Awards, was well known for his role as Frank Underwood on House of Cards. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance in 1986 while intoxicated. During the time of the incident, Rapp was reportedly 14, while Spacey was 26. Rapp also allegedly shared this story with The Advocate in the early 2000s, but the publication didn’t mention Spacey’s name.

After the accusation, Spacey apologized to Rapp on his official Twitter account, although he claimed he didn’t remember the encounter. In light of Rapp’s accusation, 15 other people accused Spacey of similar abuse. The list of people included Heather Unruh, a Boston anchorwoman that accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, Tony Montana, Roberto Cavazos, Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry Dreyfuss, and several workers from House of Cards. Spacey’s accusations ultimately led to his removal from House of Cards for the sixth and final season and brought on legal charges. The list has now grown to more than 30 accusers coming forward.

In other legal news, Spacey recently lost his court case against the House of Cards production company and is set to pay $31 million due to breach of contract. The payout will consist of $29.5 million in damages and $1.4 million in lawyer’s fees and costs.