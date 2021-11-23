Following a well-publicized massive court loss, people are becoming curious about actor Kevin Spacey’s financial situation.

An arbiter ruled that Spacey owes the production company behind popular political thriller House of Cards $31 million due to a breach of contract. The actor will be forced to pay MRC $29.5 million in damages, along with $1.4 million in attorneys’ fees and costs. Spacey breached contractual obligations, including the producer’s anti-harassment policies, when he failed to perform his services “in a professional manner” that was “consistent with [MRC’s] reasonable directions, practices, and policies,” according to a Nov. 22 story from the Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey breached those obligations when he was accused of sexually preying on young men. More than 30 people have come forward to name Spacey as their abuser, including at least one person who worked on the set of House of Cards.

Following Spacey’s removal from House of Cards and a general blacklist in Hollywood, MRC says it suffered from fallout. Spacey played the series’ main character, Frank Underwood, and was also a producer on the show. MRC’s fallout, following his removal, included the need for House of Cards’ final season to be delayed, shortened, and rewritten due to Spacey’s absence.

The massive payout hits the 62-year-old actor after several years out of the spotlight, sparking questions about Spacey’s net worth. People want to know what the once-prominent actor is worth, and whether or not he’ll be able to afford the hefty sum.

Spacey’s net worth leaves plenty of room for the $31 million payout, but the court case will certainly take a large chunk out of the former star’s savings. Numerous roles over the years—his first major roles cropped up in the late ’80s—have earned Spacey a net worth of around $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Even after removing the full $31 million, Spacey’s overall net worth still sits pretty at $49 million. Given the numerous allegations that have been levied against him over the years, however, it seems likely that Spacey will never work on a major film or television project again — unless there’s a significant redemption arc in his future. He may manage to find work in another field, but it will almost certainly sport a far lower paycheck than his years in Hollywood did.

On Nov. 22, MRC filed papers with the Los Angeles Supreme Court seeking to “confirm the arbitration award.” Spacey’s attempt to appeal the arbitration was denied earlier this month.