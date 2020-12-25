Watch: Kevin Spacey’s Back Again To Ruin Another Christmas With New Video

In what’s fast become one of the least pleasant holiday traditions, disgraced former actor and Jeffrey Epstein associate Kevin Spacey has returned with another vaguely threatening YouTube video. This follows in the wake of clips released in 2018 and 2019, both of which were insanely creepy performances where Spacey appeared to channel his Frank Underwood character from House of Cards.

In his latest video, entitled 1-800 XMAS, we find the actor chilling in a park and giving us an update on his life in 2020. Taking a sombre tone, he explains that a lot of people have reached out to him this year with their own problems, saying that this position as a global pariah gives him a unique perspective. He also acknowledges that “so many” of his friends have contemplated killing themselves and goes on to say:

“If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall, or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path.”

Kevin Spacey Spotted At Arizona Rehab Clinic; Baby Driver Co-Star Ansel Elgort Weighs In On "Shocking" Allegations 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He ends the video by publicizing the Suicide Prevention hotline, which I guess counts as his good deed for the year. It’d be a nice message if it were it coming from pretty much anyone other than Spacey, who’s the very last person I’d want to talk to if I were contemplating ending my life. Indeed, many of the YouTube comments perceive this as a veiled threat against someone.

So, what’s next for the former Hollywood star? Well, the last criminal case against him was dropped after his anonymous accuser died in unknown circumstances, but there’s still zero chance of a career resurrection for the once feted actor. It also seems his future performances will be limited to popping up every Christmas to ruin the festive mood and make everyone feel uneasy.

Oh well, at least Kevin Spacey keeps fairly quiet for the other 364 days of the year.