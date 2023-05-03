In the modern age of cinema, it’s quickly become a recurring theme where flashy remakes are often criticized and heavily examined due to attempts to recreate the success of their original predecessor. And while the majority of these films are absolutely bashed by critics and audiences alike, it’s worth noting that 2013’s Evil Dead re-imagining pummeled through the box office with a mighty vengeance. Although, its over-the-top gore continues to be placed under the microscope even 10 years later.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, the concept of the 2013 project being critically re-observed was outlined in a specific post. In it, one passionate user pointed out the film’s flaws with an in-depth analysis of the film’s “extreme gore” that has been deemed as unnecessary. Furthermore, the OP touched upon the glaring fact that the 2013 rendition doesn’t include enough humor — especially when you consider that the original Evil Dead movies are rooted in dark comedy.

Image via Sony Pictures

Then again, the statement does come as a major surprise, seeing as the long-standing horror franchise is undoubtedly known for its violence, gore, and outright unsettling elements. In fact, the movie’s gory sequences proved to be so horrific that Evil Dead (2013) was eventually banned in 3 nations — and that would be Finland, Ukraine, and Singapore.

Over 10 years on, it seems hard to believe that the above countries would still have a ban placed on the 2013 project after Evil Dead Rise reached soaring heights and keeps pulling in incredible numbers. And regardless of the initial ban, there’s no discounting the fact that every entry in the blood-splattered franchise is a sure-fire hit that leaves the entire world stunned.