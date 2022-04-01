A neck-snapping revenge thriller dispenses justice on streaming

Over the years, the VOD action market has developed a somewhat unfair reputation for being a dumping ground; the place where a succession of formulaic and virtually identical shooters and punchers are released on an almost weekly basis. Fortunately, Scott Adkins is doing his bit to help rehabilitate that reputation.

Sure, the martial artist and B-tier genre icon has appeared in his fair share of stinkers, but he’s been on a roll the last few years. Eight of his last 14 credits have secured a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with another two just below the threshold on 59%, and it’s 2019’s Avengement currently making waves on streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, the brutal revenge story is currently on the cusp of breaking into the global Top 20 on Paramount Plus, an impressive return for a low budget British film. In what might be the best performance of his career from an acting perspective, Adkins is a low-level criminal who gets out of prison to settle a score with the people who made him the man he is today.

Combining flashbacks with intense standoffs and brutal set pieces, it’s an excellent showcase for Adkins as both a dramatic talent and an ass-kicker, a layered turn he pulls off with aplomb. Some of the more gruesome moments are admittedly a little difficult to watch, but Avengement is definitely a hidden gem that fans shouldn’t be sleeping on.

Based on the most-watched charts for Paramount’s in-house platform, though, it looks as though it’s finding a brand new audience.