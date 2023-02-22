A needlessly violent comic book film runs and guns its way to the top of Netflix charts

When there’s nothing noteworthy being released on Netflix in what can be considered a quiet week, it appears that all it takes is a little bit of star power in the thumbnail of one’s recommended viewing list to end up ranking in the platform’s top ten.

Rolling into the number two spot in Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies this week seemingly at random is a decade-old action flick starring Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington, 2 Guns. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s aggressively average romcom Your Place or Mine, meanwhile, took out the top spot for a second week in a row.

2 Guns appears to have resurfaced in digital viewership rankings for the second time in a few months, having previously poked its head out of the shadows back in October on the iTunes global watch list. It saw close to 12 and a half million hours viewed, while Your Place or Mine managed to draw in close to 54 million.

Rounding out the rest of the top five most-viewed films on Netflix for the week were The Woman King, You People, and Minions: The Rise of Gru in the number five spot.

The film sports a fresh 64 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with its audience score sharing a similar sentiment. The film follows Washington and Wahlberg’s characters Robert “Bobby” Trench and Michael “Stig” Stigman as they navigate double cross after double cross as a result of a series of complications after a vault robbery goes sideways.