With the new Scream movie coming out in just a couple of weeks, fans are after any kind of clues or sneak peeks they can get. The social media team behind Scream has been teasing the film and providing various clips, posters, and even TikToks to prepare for the movie’s release on January 14th.

Most recently, a new poster was unveiled on Twitter by graphic designer Colm Geoghegan, who also goes by the moniker Creepy Duck Design. It has a retro feel to it, much like the older Scream posters do, and ties to its predecessors. The previously released poster stated that the killer was somewhere on it, but this one has the infamous Ghostface alone with the quote, “It’s always someone you know.”

The new addition to the Scream franchise stars familiar faces such as Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette and a new group of youngsters under attack; Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrerra, and more.

Are there any Easter eggs on the poster that super fans of the franchise can pick out, or is it really just an homage to the original series? We won’t know for sure what the poster’s true meaning is until the new movie finally premieres on January 14th.