A new ‘Star Trek’ movie is finally happening at Paramount, but Chris Pine will be nowhere near it

Good news, Star Trek fans! Paramount has finally got its act together and is moving forward with a new movie, after numerous failed attempts to get Star Trek 4 off the ground for the past seven years. Well, actually, things are still deathly quiet on that track as the Trek franchise’s return to feature-length projects is taking an unexpected turn. Specifically, with a project that is destined to have nothing to do with Chris Pine, but at least it’s got a fan-favorite Oscar-winning actress attached to star instead.

As confirmed by Paramount Plus on Tuesday, Michelle Yeoh is officially attached to lead a Section 31 movie. A spinoff based on Starfleet’s shadowy intelligence agency has been brewing over at what was once known as CBS All Access since 2019, following on from Yeoh’s popular turn as Phillipa Georgiou — the anti-hero ruler of the Mirrorverse who’s since relocated to the Prime timeline — in the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery.

After Paramount assured us the project was still in the works multiple times, despite Yeoh’s subsequent big-screen success in Everything, Everywhere All at Once, the show has now been reimagined as a streaming-exclusive film. As per the official logline, in the Section 31 movie “Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.”

Yeoh said the following in a statement released to the press:

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long. Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Discovery co-creator Akiva Goldsman is attached to Section 31 as an executive producer, remarking in his own reaction to the news:

“She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, STAR TREK: SECTION 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”

This exciting news comes at a time of transition for Paramount Plus’ Star Trek lineup, with both Picard ending after its currently airing third season and Discovery concluding with its fifth season. Strange New Worlds, Prodigy, and Lower Decks all remain active, however, with new series Starfleet Academy announced earlier this month.