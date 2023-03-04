When will the fifth and final season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ release?

The hit CBS and Paramount Plus series, Star Trek: Discovery, recently became a trending topic following the news of the show’s cancellation.

Star Trek: Discovery, whose timeline is based a decade before the original Star Trek series, follows the adventures that occur in space during the team’s obit in starship Discovery. The show has aired for four seasons so far and stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Mary Wiseman, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Oyin Oladejo, Emily Coutts, Anson Mount, and many others.

On March 2, Star Trek‘s official Twitter page and other news outlets revealed that the series would end with its upcoming fifth season and shared some of the show’s cast and crew’s reactions. With the end of the series now decided, it is time to discuss when Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth season is intended to debut and how those associated with the show have responded to its cancellation.

When will Star Trek: Discovery season five premiere?

The final, epic season of #StarTrekDiscovery is coming in 2024. Read a heartfelt letter from Alex Kurtzman, and Michelle Paradise here: https://t.co/nTXs5oWz8f ✨ #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/68yuBdUshr — Star Trek (@StarTrek) March 2, 2023



Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season is set to premiere in early 2024. According to Variety, this particular date is further from the original timeline the show was set to debut. A close source told the publication that the postponement is because “additional filming” needs to be done and that Paramount Plus is planning events to send off the show properly.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s cast and crew reaction to the cancellation

Upon the cancellation announcement for Star Trek: Discovery on Twitter, the show’s star and producer, Sonequa Martin-Green, shared her gratitude for the opportunity to introduce fans to a “new iteration of Trek” in her statement (via Entertainment Weekly)to the press.

“The fans welcomed up into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform and we’ll never forget it. Sixty-five episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and it’s fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and all those who envision a better future let’s fly.”

In another statement (via TVLine), the show’s creator Alex Kurtzman and writer Michelle Paradise thanked the fans for their constant support of the show. They disclosed to fans would really enjoy the final season.

“Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for to see what we’ve been working on for the final season. We appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP.”

In addition to the above-mentioned responses, other cast members took to their respective Twitter accounts to express how much their journey of being a part of the Star Trek franchise meant to them.

Anthony Rapp has thanked the entire Star Trek: Discovery cast and crew, crediting them for improving his world.

It has been the privilege of a lifetime to join the #StarTrek universe. Thank you to all of you who’ve welcomed us into your hearts. To say that I will miss working with my incredible Disco family is a profound understatement. They’ve made my world better in every way. https://t.co/vEeBuXDVOw — Anthony Rapp on Mastodon @[email protected] (@albinokid) March 2, 2023

At the same time, Wilson Cruz echoed Martin-Green’s sentiments about being grateful for the opportunity and how working with his cast mates helped him become a better individual.

All I feel, right now, is GRATITUDE, for this opportunity and for all of you who have stood with us. I love Hugh Culber. It’s been an honor, a privilege to be him and to have shared the stage with these incredible people. I am a better person, friend & actor. #StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/ZSkvzgnSer — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) March 2, 2023

Anson Mount expressed that although Star Trek: Discovery’s journey may be over, his love for his “dearest Discovery family” will always remain.

My Dearest Discovery Family,



You have charted the stars far beyond where our imaginations had ever taken us. In so doing, you have accomplished the mission: you have changed many lives, including mine. I love you, always.



– Captain Christopher Pike

USS Enterprise, NCC-1701 https://t.co/zLUj7eYGZk — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) March 3, 2023

Patrick Kwok-Choon revealed that it was a privilege to work with co-stars and get the chance to join the Star Trek universe.

It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to be part of the #StarTrek universe. What a gift it has been to work with artists you love and respect. I am a better actor, partner, father, and overall human being because of my time on #StarTrekDiscovery ❤️



LIVE LONG AND PROSPER 🖖🏽 https://t.co/OACETRJ3e1 — Patrick Kwok-Choon (@KWOK_ROCK) March 3, 2023

No additional information has been revealed regarding the plot for the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery or the exact date of its eventual release.