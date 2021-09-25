A New Tom Hanks Movie Is Currently Dominating Streaming

A recent Tom Hanks movie is currently killing it on streaming. The two-time Oscar winner has been starring in hit movies for the past four decades and the 2020s promise to be no different as Hanks kicked off the new decade last year with an acclaimed drama film that earned a ton of Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. And now it’s proving to be super-popular on Hulu. The movie in question is gripping Western News of the World.

From Bourne trilogy director Paul Greengrass, the film stars Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Civil War veteran who makes a meager living travelling across the Wild West bringing the local townspeople the news of the world. His dreary routine is turned upside down, however, when he agrees to help reunite a young girl (Helena Zengel) who was raised by Native Americans with her remaining family.

As released last December in theaters, needless to say this Universal production didn’t make a smash at the box office, due to the difficult period that was for the industry. However, it did earn itself very positive reviews, with a strong 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. “News of the World takes a slow but absorbing ride down a comfortingly familiar Western trail,” reads the critics consensus, “guided by Tom Hanks in peak paternal mode.”

Though it was released internationally on Netflix, News of the World can be found on Hulu in the US. And, as of this weekend, it is currently the sixth most popular title on the Disney-owned streaming platform, according to the latest stats from Flix Patrol.

Tom Hanks will be back on streaming soon enough for his next movie, post-apocalyptic flick Finch, which hits Apple TV+ on November 5th. He’ll then star in Disney Plus’ Pinocchio remake, which is currently undated, as Geppetto. In the meantime, catch News of the World on Hulu now.