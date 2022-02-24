Freddy Krueger — with his signature green and red sweater, razor-sharp gloved hand, and disfigured face — is one of the most recognizable villains in the history of the horror genre. The iconic character first debuted in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, and was famously portrayed by Robert Englund for years. However, the now 74-year-old actor has concluded that it’s time for someone new to play Freddy — and horror fans are currently debating who should accept the task.

Over on Reddit, user ​​u/Agile-Fruit128 posted a thread to the r/horror subreddit asking other users who they believe should play Freddy Krueger next now that Robert Englund has officially bowed out. Interestingly, the thread’s original poster mentioned how Englund himself suggested Kevin Bacon for the role.

Seeing as Freddy is an insanely popular figure in horror, fans immediately took to suggesting their particular actor of choice, and the list features an array of interesting picks.

One user believes that Willem Dafoe would leave a powerful impact on the role by complimenting his impressive energy. Many users agreed with this opinion, and it would certainly make sense given Dafoe’s familiarity with playing villains.

Another user suggested Matt Smith for his unique look and the significant praise the actor has received for his work.

One user made a point to mention Jackie Earle Haley’s performance in 2010’s A Nightmare on Elm Street remake and suggested that a stronger script would have helped Haley’s case.

Another user supported seeing Ralph Fiennes take on the role, who certainly has enjoyed success in portraying a franchise villain in Lord Voldemort.

Of course, some folks believe that you just can’t beat the classics and that the character of Freddy only belongs to Robert Englund.

In the end, no matter who is chosen to carry on the legacy of Freddy Krueger, we’ll surely be avoiding sleep when that time officially arrives.