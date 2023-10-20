A nightmarish new original that reunites the team behind the movie named by science as the scariest ever made is striking fear on Netflix

There are plenty of movies that can or have laid claim to the title of being the scariest ever made, but there’s only one that’s been awarded that lofty status by science itself, an honor that was awarded to Rob Savage’s Host after it dethroned Sinister in the Science of Scare study.

Boasting a 99 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, it was far from being hyperbolic, either. While Savage has since moved on with polarizing found footage story DASHCAM and well-received Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, several Host alumni have reunited for Netflix’s brand new 16-minute short film Flashback, which naturally means expectations have been set high.

Image via Vertigo Releasing

As well as being written and directed by Jed Shepherd – who co-wrote and produced Host and served as the latter on DASHCAM – the cast features several other alumni including star Jemma Moore, as well as cameo appearances from Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, and Emma Louise Webb, and that’s without mentioning the presence of DASHCAM‘s Amar Chadha-Patel, so it’s really all in the family.

The story follows Moore’s yoga teacher, who sees her life flash before her eyes during a potentially deadly home invasion, but she uses the experience to her advantage to halt her memories and race back in time to save the man she loves.

As a brief short it may not gain much in the way of traction or seize many headlines, but for horror aficionados, the prospect of the Host crew getting back together for another tale of terror should be enough to ensure Flashback gains plenty of viewers now that it’s streaming on Netflix.