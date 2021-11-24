A nonsensical Nicolas Cage thriller is rising up the Netflix ranks

The career of Nicolas Cage appears to have turned a corner, with the actor having largely abandoned his insatiable desire to star in as many generic VOD thrillers as possible in favor of interesting roles that require an actual performance, but at least we’ve got Bruce Willis to pick up the slack in his stead.

Prisoners of the Ghostland and Pig saw the Academy Award winner deliver two wonderful turns that couldn’t be more different from each other, and that’s set to continue in upcoming self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, along with Western duo Butcher’s Crossing and The Old Way.

However, Netflix subscribers are getting a kick out of a title that came at the height of Cage’s early 2010s nadir, where he could regularly be found in such uninspired dreck as Stolen, The Frozen Ground, Rage, Outcast, Dying of the Light, The Runner, The Trust, Pay the Ghost and many, many more.

As per FlixPatrol, Seeking Justice has jumped 14 places on the most-watched list overnight to set its sights firmly on the Top 20. After his wife is attacked, a mysterious stranger approaches Cage’s high school teacher and offers to exact retribution on his behalf, but there’s naturally a catch and a conspiracy in play. It’s not his best by any means, but it’s clearly been enough to entice Netflix subscribers.