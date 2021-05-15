Bruce Willis And John Travolta Teaming Up For New Action Thriller

In news that’s both completely expected and also a little surprising at the same time, Bruce Willis and John Travolta have signed on to share the screen for the first time in over a quarter of a century in upcoming VOD action thriller Paradise City.

On one hand, this hardly a shock given that the former A-listers have become increasingly regular presences in the low budget genre market over the last decade, but the announcement comes a little out of the blue when it’s been less than two weeks since Willis signed on for Soul Assassin, and mere days since A Day to Die was announced for a January 2022 release.

Not only that, but production kicks off on Monday, so things have clearly been put together very quickly behind the scenes. And as well as Willis and Travolta appearing in the same movie for the first time since Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Paradise City has some extra 1990s flavor behind the camera thanks to director Chuck Russell, who helmed Jim Carrey’s The Mask and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Eraser.

The plot follows the Die Hard icon’s rogue bounty hunter as he makes his way through the criminal underworld of Hawaii to get closer to the man in charge, as played by Travolta, with Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg also on board as the female lead. Paradise City will technically mark the fourth collaboration between Willis and Travolta, after the former voiced the latter’s baby in Look Who’s Talking and its sequel over 30 years ago.

It’s yet another addition to a jam-packed slate for Bruce Willis, who has Midnight in the Switchgrass arriving next month, with Paradise City now one of six VOD actioners on his schedule.