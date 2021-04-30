Bruce Willis Signs Up For Yet Another VOD Action Thriller

Despite turning 66 years old last month, Bruce Willis is more prolific in front of the camera these days than he’s been at any point during a career that dates back over 40 years. Admittedly, the majority of his output sees him turn up in a VOD action thriller to deliver some exposition while barely even trying to conceal his boredom or lack of interest, and that looks set to continue following the news the Die Hard legend has signed on to lend support in Soul Assassin.

The project will mark the feature-length directorial debut of Jesse Atlas, and is based on his award nominated short film Let Them Die Like Lovers. The premise sounds like it could be pretty fun, though, as it follows a man killed in action during an experimental military project and is then replaced by a former black ops soldier, who possesses the ability to transfer his consciousness from body to body in an effort to track down the person responsible.

Coming 2 America‘s Nomzamo Mbatha and former Legends of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcell are also on board, with cameras set to start rolling in June. Despite the intriguing premise, Bruce Willis‘ presence is enough to generate skepticism surrounding Soul Assassin, based entirely on the rapidly declining quality of his filmography over the last decade.

In the last three years alone, the actor has appeared in ten VOD actioners, all of which hold a Rotten Tomatoes score of between 0% and 21%, and Soul Assassin is now the seventh effort in the genre on his upcoming schedule alongside Out of Death, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Apex, American Siege, Reactor and Gasoline Alley, so a return to form might not be on the cards just yet.