Yet Another Bruce Willis VOD Action Movie Is Coming Next Year

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Bruce Willis is signing on to take a supporting role in a VOD action thriller. It’s been less than two weeks since the 66 year-old was announced to be starring in Soul Assassin, which is set to start shooting in June, but the Die Hard icon’s next project has already found a home.

Filming on A Day to Die wrapped a few weeks back, and Vertical Entertainment have now stepped in to acquire distribution rights, with the movie locked in to roll out in February. The plot follows a disgraced parole officer forced to execute a series of increasingly dangerous drug heists in the space of twelve hours to play off a $2 million debt he owes to a local gang, all while trying to rescue his pregnant wife that’s been kidnapped as leverage and settle his personal beef with the corrupt local police chief who’s been working with the bad guys all along, which is where Willis factors in.

Bruce Willis And Megan Fox Hunt A Killer In Midnight In The Switchgrass Photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s about as bog standard a setup as you can imagine, and anyone to have witnessed the action legend’s descent into VOD mediocrity over the last decade should brace themselves for yet another lethargic performance as the veteran cop. Kevin Dillon will play the lead role while Frank Grillo is also on board, marking his fourth collaboration with Willis after dramatic comedy Lay the Favorite, thriller Reprisal and recent sci-fi Cosmic Sin.

Having opted for quantity over quality, Bruce Willis‘ slate is now more packed than ever before. Upcoming duo Out of Death and Midnight in the Switchgrass will be his fifth and sixth VOD actioners released since May of last year, and including A Day to Die, he’s got another six on the way.