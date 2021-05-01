Believe it or not, there’s a VOD thriller starring Bruce Willis set for release in the imminent future. Of course, that’s obviously not going to be a surprise to anyone given the sheer volume of movies the actor appears in these days, having only just boarded Soul Assassin a couple of days ago, while the upcoming Midnight in the Switchgrass will mark his fifth genre outing heading straight to home video and digital in the last twelve months.

Inspired by a true story, the plot follows a pair of FBI agents close to cracking a dangerous child sex trafficking ring, when their investigation crosses over with a rampaging serial killer. Willis’ Karl Helter and Megan Fox’s Rebecca Lombardi team up with a Texas Ranger that’s been tracking the prolific murderer for years, played by Emile Hirsch. Things then take an even more dangerous turn after Lombardi is kidnapped, forcing Willis and Hirsch’s characters to try and solve the case as quickly as possible.

It sounds like a pretty formulaic setup, and the sun-baked crime thriller set in sweaty Florida has almost become a subgenre unto itself over the last few years, but the quality of Midnight in the Switchgrass might depend almost entirely on which version of Bruce Willis shows up, given his general lack of enthusiasm over the last decade. Nonetheless, the first images from Randall Emmett’s directorial debut have arrived, and you can check them out below.

Bruce Willis And Megan Fox Hunt A Killer In Midnight In The Switchgrass Photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Midnight in the Switchgrass is penciled in to land sometime in July, and could draw in a decent audience given that it’s got three recognizable names in the lead roles. At the very least, let’s hope that it’s superior to the majority of Willis’ most recent efforts.