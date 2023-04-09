A one-and-done fantasy hit that didn’t get the sequels it deserved harnesses untold power on streaming

Despite boasting a big-name director, an esteemed ensemble cast, source material that was ripe for further exploration, and a sizeable haul at the box office, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children sadly exists as a standalone fantasy blockbuster that was barely even under consideration as a potential franchise.

That seems a little strange considering that Tim Burton is one of the very few filmmakers in Hollywood who can typically draw in a crowd based on little else but his name being attached to a project, while a $296 million haul from theaters on a $110 million budget saw the literary adaptation end up as the sixth highest-grossing film of his entire career, not bad when you remember he’s helmed 19 of them – including 1989’s Batman and the billion-dollar Alice in Wonderland.

Reviews were above average, too, even if they didn’t come within touching distance of what could be deemed universal acclaim. Author Ransom Riggs has gone on to pen five more novels set in the superpowered fantastical realm, so it looks like we’re going to have to wait for the almost-inevitable reboot to come along to return to the titular learning facility.

Until that day does or doesn’t come, streaming subscribers have taken it upon themselves to revisit Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children in their numbers, with FlixPatrol naming it as one of Rakuten’s most-watched features this weekend. It’s a crying shame that it’s a one-and-done, because there was some serious mileage and untapped adventures just waiting to be realized.