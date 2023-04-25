A painfully unfunny ripoff that was outright tasteless by the time it released leaves behind a streaming skidmark

Hollywood history has been littered with unfortunate coincidences, but you would have at least thought the directorial duo behind a string of the worst movies ever made might just consider either altering, holding back, or pulling the plug on the widely-derided “parody” Superfast!

The latest cinematic horror show from Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer – responsible for such wretched turds as Date Movie, Meet the Spartans, Superhero Movie, Vampires Suck, The Starving Games, and many more – called action on their Fast & Furious pastiche the month before Paul Walker was killed in a car accident.

In some cases, that may have led to a rewriting of the script or several alterations so that the end product didn’t end up repeatedly poking fun at the career-defining role of an actor who’d just died, but apparently not. While Superfast! didn’t land on VOD until April of 2015, the fact it was deliberately awarded a debut just 48 hours after the longtime Brian O’Conner made his emotional swansong in Fast & Furious 7 didn’t sit right with a lot of the franchise’s fans.

Understandably, many folks couldn’t believe that Walker’s lengthy stint as one of The Fast Saga‘s two main characters had been reduced to a series of terrible jokes and outdated sight gags in a film that was precision-engineered to be made available for public consumption days after his CGI-assisted goodbye left audiences weeping in the aisles, but grifters gotta grift at the end of the day.

As expected, Superfast! sucked hard, but it’s been leaving behind a rubber-burning skidmark on streaming this week after it was named by FlixPatrol as one of the most-watched films on iTunes for reasons we simply cannot comprehend.