A pair of controversial superhero fan films live up to their reputations after being dubbed the start of the ‘Racist Cinematic Universe’

For the most part, fan films are harmless exercises in appreciation that allow aspiring filmmakers and die-hard lovers of certain source materials or IP fulfill their wildest wishes by putting their own bespoke spin on iconic characters. While that’s certainly true of both Spider-Man: Lotus and Superman: Solar, the reactions haven’t been quite as enthusiastic from all corners.

The former was endorsed by the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy’s director Jon Watts and acknowledged by Andrew Garfield, only for historical racist behavior to surface among a couple of key creatives, leading the web-slinging bootleg to stand idly by and watch its reputation take a pounding. It did still recently hold a red carpet premiere, though, but it’s safe to say the damage has been done.

Screengrab via YouTube

The case of Superman: Solar is different, in that nobody has been publicly drawn into any scandals, but the internet has nonetheless taken note of its not-so-subtle conservative and far-right leanings, deciding that the Marvel/DC crossover event for the ages should from here on out be designated as the “Racist Cinematic Universe.”

They tryna start the Racist Cinematic Universe https://t.co/qQDypmi7rK — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) August 9, 2023

It’s whole ass cinematic universe in the making. RCU racist cinematic universe. — miguelington🇵🇭🇨🇦 bcjdhdebr (@blastzoidstu) August 9, 2023

Racist Superman just teased Racist Batman??? Is this the start of the Racist Cinematic Universe??? https://t.co/S7gdozDw5S — Seagull_Comics ✡️ (@Seagull_Comics) August 9, 2023

Racist Cinematic Universe gonna go crazy https://t.co/PalUzcHsMe — Bong Van Vader (@BvDpro) August 10, 2023

As you can see, ragging on the “RCU” has been gathering pace among social media users, and you wouldn’t expect Kevin Feige or James Gunn to be quaking in their boots at the prospect of their own superhero sandboxes being under threat in the aftermath of either Spider-Man: Solar or Superman: Lotus.

In fact, not even the Dark Universe has anything to worry about, and we all know how that turned out in the end.