‘We’re not currently talking about any business’: Not even the producer of ‘The Suicide Squad’ knows James Gunn’s DCU masterplan

Even though he’s currently prepping Superman: Legacy and ushering in the reboot of an entire shared universe, specifics on the ins and outs of James Gunn‘s DCU remain hard to come by.

The studio’s co-CEO has been casting his impending reinvention of the Man of Steel, while voice recordings for animated series Creature Commandos are in the can, but outside of the list of announced projects – only some of which have talent attached – we don’t have an awful lot to go on.

Image via Warner Bros.

That’s sure to change next year once Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have drawn the old DCEU to a close, but not even The Suicide Squad, Dark Knight trilogy, and SnyderVerse producer Charles Roven has been allowed in on the ground floor, as he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Right now, they’re really rebooting everything, and it’s a little bit unclear to me exactly how finite their desire is to use or not use any DCEU actors in the same roles. So I’m not really sure, but at the moment, we’re not really having any discussions. James and I are good friends. My wife and I are very good friends with him and his wife, Jenn [Holland]. And so we see each other socially, but we’re not currently talking about any business. But that could change.”

As a Warner Bros. and DC veteran that’s previously worked with Gunn, maybe Roven thought he’d be kept in the loop a little more than he has, or maybe his ties to the last decade of franchise canon have ensured that his services are no longer required, at least in a professional capacity.