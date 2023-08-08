‘He considers it some of the best stuff he’s ever written’: ‘Creature Commandos’ star hypes up James Gunn’s ‘wildly funny’ first DCU project

Continuing on the habit of a lifetime, James Gunn‘s DCU is getting off to a canonical start that could liberally be described as “somewhat disjointed.”

This month’s Blue Beetle may technically exist as part of the old DCEU, but title hero Jaime Reyes has been confirmed to carry over into the reboot. Meanwhile, Gunn’s own Superman: Legacy might be the rebranded franchise’s first feature-length blockbuster, but animated series Creature Commandos will be its first project.

Image via DC Comics

The seven-episode series will feature new and old faces alike hailing from both DC’s back catalogue, Gunn’s own repertory, and some fresh additions to the roster, with the ensemble populated by the likes of Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Zoë Chao, Alan Tudyk, Sean Gunn, Steve Agee, and David Harbour, the latter of whom couldn’t speak highly enough of how funny it’s shaping up to be in an interview with Collider.

“I didn’t know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It’s really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he’s ever written. It’s hilarious, and the character is great. I think it’s been announced that it’s Frankenstein, and it’s a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we’ve started to shoot stuff. I’m not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we’re shooting. It’s hilarious and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Gunn has written a lot of great stuff in the superhero genre – his six-for-six track record is proof enough – so everyone from his supporters to the haters will be curious to see how Creature Commandos fares when it officially launches the new (and hopefully improved) DCU next year.