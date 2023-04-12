James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’ cast features several regulars and a host of names from all your favorite franchises

Having officially been confirmed as Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, James Gunn hasn’t wasted any time in announcing the rest of the ensemble to be joining Frank Grillo, and there are a mix of several regular collaborators and a whole host of faces from all of your favorite franchises.

Intriguingly, the co-CEO of DC Studios has also noted that Grillo will be playing the role “across all media,” so we should be expecting at least one live-action appearance. As for the rest of the gang? Well, it’s no surprise to discover that Sean Gunn and Steve Agee are aboard, with the former reprising Weasel and debuting as GI Robot, while the latter will be back once again as the DCU’s resident “guy in the chair,” John Economos.

Elsewhere, Marvel Cinematic Universe and Stranger Things veteran David Harbour is on board as Frankenstein, recent Star Wars debutant Indira Varma will bring the Bride to life, voice actor extraordinaire and Disney talisman Alan Tudyk has singed on as Dr. Phosphorous, with Academy Award nominee Maria Balakova reuniting with her Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director as Ilana Rostovic, and Zoe Chao rounds out the membership of the titular group as Nina Mazursky.

All told, that’s an impressive lineup for a seven-episode animated series, and it indicates that Gunn is aiming high when it comes to casting, which stands the rest of the in-development content coming down the pipeline for Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters in good stead. Creature Commandos is locked, loaded, and ready to go, and it’s time get excited.