Frank Grillo’s ‘Creature Commandos’ role confirmed, and it’s got ties to the pre-James Gunn DCU

In most cases, high-profile superhero projects tend to be kept under lock and key for as long as possible, but Frank Grillo has been out in the wild essentially telling everyone who’d listen that he’d scored a role in James Gunn’s animated series Creature Commandos.

The veteran action star even confirmed that part of the reason he wanted to switch teams and join the MCU was because he felt Crossbones had been given short shrift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fair enough when a lot of fans would wholeheartedly agree that there was so much more to be done with the badass villain.

Image via DC Comics

The only real question is who Grillo would end up voicing, and it looks as though anyone who had bet on Rick Flag Sr. should go and collect their winnings immediately. The Wrap brings the news that the Copshop and Wheelman alum will be lending his vocal talents to the character, who also has strong ties to the original iteration of the DCU that Gunn and Peter Safran are planning to leave behind.

Of course, Joel Kinnaman played Rick Flag in both David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and Gunn’s hybrid of sequel and soft reboot, and given that we’ve been told the overhauled incoming version of the franchise will be as interconnected as possible, it stands to reason that the presence of Grillo as his old man means that existing canon isn’t being wiped away entirely.

Technically, Flag was part of the SnyderVerse, so we’ll see what Gunn’s detractors have to make of Grillo voicing his pops in Creature Commandos.