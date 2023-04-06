The MCU’s saltiest former star that fled to DC confidently claims he could beat up every actor on the planet

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would agree that Frank Grillo‘s Crossbones ranks as one of the most underutilized characters in the franchise’s history, a sentiment the actor hasn’t been shy in sharing himself.

The action star has been happy to admit that he signed a seven-picture contract with the studio, and even considered turning down his third outing in Avengers: Endgame after being left so crushingly disappointed with how Brock Rumlow was handled. He definitely had the potential to be an ongoing second-string antagonist, but he’s now upped sticks and headed off to DC.

Although he hasn’t officially confirmed his role as of yet, we can infer that the rumors are true and Grillo will play a part in James Gunn’s animated Creature Commandos. He’s proven himself ready, willing, and able to trash the MCU, and as he revealed in an interview with ComicBook, it might be because he’s adamant that he could kick anyone’s ass who dared step up to the plate.

via Marvel Studios

“You know, I’m getting a little old to be fighting. But Scotty [Caan] is a legit black belt in jujitsu. I think he might have been four when I started doing jujitsu. I’ve been around some tough people. Not actors, as far as actors, no [they couldn’t beat me up], but I’ve been around a lot of great stunt guys who are very proficient in fighting. Chad Stahelski is one of them, who just directed John Wick 4. Chad’s a badass. There’s a lot of badass dudes out there, they’re just not in front of the camera.”

To be fair, Grillo has been a lifelong practitioner of martial arts and latterly MMA, so even at 57 years of age the insanely-shredded actor is somebody you definitely wouldn’t want to mess with. Toughest in Hollywood? That remains up for debate, but you can bet he’d be willing to take on anyone who says otherwise.