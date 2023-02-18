It looks like James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’ has found its first major star

Nobody manages to join dots quite like the sleuths of the internet, but it hasn’t exactly taken the full Six Degrees of Separation to discover that the DCU’s animated miniseries Creature Commandos may have found its first major star.

It was only recently that ass-kicking extraordinaire Frank Grillo teased on Instagram that he was becoming the latest name to cross the divide and abandon the Marvel Cinematic Universe in favor of the competition across town, which instantly led many to speculate that he’d be shacking up with the live-action side of the equation, with many touting him as the perfect Deathstroke.

Image via DC Comics

However, it almost immediately came to light that when co-CEO James Gunn teased Creature Commandos on his own Instagram in the wake of the Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters announcement a couple of weeks back, Grillo responded with a comment that simply read “🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥.”

Now, using the deductive skills anyone with a passing interest in the world of comic book adaptations inevitably establishes over years of separating fact from fiction, it’s easy to extrapolate what we know and assume that Grillo will be boarding the voice cast of the offbeat animation.

Not only that, but the lineup has been teased as Rick Flag Sr., Eric Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dr. Nina Mazursky, G.I. Robot, Doctor Phosphorous, and Weasel. If we were to hazard a guess – provided the scuttlebutt isn’t completely unfounded – then we’d wager on Grillo bringing his grizzled gravitas to the canonical father of Joel Kinnaman’s Task Force X mainstay.