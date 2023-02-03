Exclusive interview: Frank Grillo talks ‘Little Dixie,’ werewolves, and Steve McQueen

Frank Grillo might be one of the most prolific actors in the business, but he knows a worthwhile collaborator when he sees one, with today’s release of Little Dixie marking his third feature with writer and director John Swab.

Having previously teamed up for crime thrillers Body Brokers and Ida Red, the duo put another fresh coat of paint on a classic formula in Little Dixie by telling the story of Grillo’s Doc Alexander, who takes matters into his own hands to embark on a brutal rampage of revenge when he’s given a grisly ultimatum after his daughter is kidnapped by a ruthless Mexican drug cartel.

Ahead of the film’s release in select theaters, digital, and on-demand, We Got This Covered had the chance to speak to Grillo about his approach to Little Dixie, his fruitful partnership with Swab, some notable upcoming projects, and the dream remake that he’s been thinking about forever, which you can check out below.

via Paramount

When I spoke to John last week and asked him how you guys made sure Doc’s journey didn’t get so dark that he became irredeemable, he said about you, and I quote, “I don’t know if you’ve killed people or not. I have no idea. I wouldn’t put it past you. However, you’re one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met, but you could kill me with your bare hands.” Is that a sentiment you agree with?

Well, you know, that is kind of… I do have a bit of a duality! He kind of nailed it. I think that’s why him and I have worked together so well. He kind of understands me, and doesn’t pigeonhole me in any way, shape or form, and that’s probably the best thing anyone’s ever said about me, brother!

I also asked John why he thought so many actors were happy to work with him on so many projects, which he put down to the culture he’s created on his sets. From an actor’s point of view, and his most regular collaborator, what is it about working with John that stands out the most for you?

Brother, he’s so cocky. And he’s so prepared. Never sick. And this is a guy who’s in his early 30s. I’ve worked with a lot of directors who, very well-known ones, you know who they are. And, it’s a shitshow. So this guy writes his material, he writes fast, he directs fast, we only do one or two takes, because there’s not a lot of time or money.

And he is the captain of the ship in every way, shape, or form. So, for me, I don’t get to experience this very much; to walk on a set and trust the director implicitly. It’s just a great belief, and a great joy. And so I will work with John Swab so long as he’ll hire me.

via Paramount

Is it now at the stage of when John calls, you’re 100 percent in, no questions asked?

100 percent in, and I have to tell you. I probably make 1/10th of what I would normally make on a movie. I don’t… it doesn’t matter when he calls, he knows that. And whether it’s a lead role or a supporting role, I’m in.

Little Dixie is in a familiar wheelhouse for both you and John, but the story and characters are painted in different shades of grey. Is it always a conscious decision on your part to make sure you’re not repeating yourself, even if the broad strokes of the genre are familiar?

That’s a great question. And yes, that’s a big deal. If you watch the movies that we’ve done together, they’re never the same, There’s never even something that is remotely kind of alike, in the characters I play that John writes. It’s fun, and each time it’s a singular experience, you know? And listen, I’m getting to watch this young man now I know him, now he’s in his early 30s.

I’m getting to watch this young man evolve as a director in a way that… I’m a father of three, he’s almost like my fourth kid! Like, I’m so proud of what the guy’s accomplished in such a short time, and how in the town, he’s getting actors like J.K. Simmons, and Harvey Keitel, and Melissa Leo. These are all award-winning actors who want to come and play with him. So, you know, it’s great to watch this.

via The Solution Entertainment

There are two of your upcoming movies I’d love to hear your thoughts on for many reasons, even if they couldn’t be more different. Year 2, because Frank Grillo versus werewolves is so insane that it demands to be seen, and The Resurrection of Charles Manson – which is of course directed by your son Remy.

Yep, that’s my son. That’s his first movie. And it’s been a labor of… intense love and education for him! And I’m very proud of what he’s accomplished as a 26 year-old man. And Year 2 is gonna be fun. It’s kind of like a World War Z apocalyptic film.

And I think that’s going, if I’m not wrong, it’s going on 2500 screens. So that’s going to be fun to have a theatrical release on that. And then John and I have a bunch more stuff in the making, and I’m looking forward to that as well. So it should be a fun 2023!

If there’s such a thing as a Frank Grillo dream project, as in somebody offered you unlimited resources to make whatever you wanted without restrictions, what would it be and why would it be that?

You know, I would love to do a remake of my favorite movie, which is Bullitt. And I wouldn’t need that much resources. I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t need that much at all. But I would just love to remake Bullitt. You know why? The other day I was talking to a young actor about that movie, about Steve McQueen.

And he was like, 23 years old, and he had very little knowledge of who Steve McQueen was. And for me, Steve McQueen is one of the reasons why I became an actor, and that’s always been such an influential movie for me. And I would love for me to be able to get that and make it again, which will never happen, but that would be my dream.

Little Dixie is now playing in select theaters, on-demand, and digital. Be sure to check out our review of the movie here, as well as our exclusive interviews with writer/director John Swab, and star Annabeth Gish.